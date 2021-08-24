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DR TENPENNY PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS TO HAVE DOCUMENTATION OF 200,000 DEAD IN LESS THAN A WEEK
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1021 views • August 24, 2021
SEEMOREROCKS - August 24, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: “I’m actually been talking to a a whistleblower right now that’s yet to be named, who’s an insider at Pfizer, who called and was crying and said that 45,000 number I have documentation that and I haven’t seen it yet, so at this point in time, it’s still hearsay, that I’ve got documentation that that number is closer to 200,000 people that have died within a week or less of getting one of the shots.”
Interesting comment on the above video: They MUST have geographically distributed placebos based on city and or region. It’s all I can think. Pure hypothesis on my part. But here in Colorado Springs, Colorado everyone who’s been jabbed that I know has had zero side effects or issues of any kind. I think my region would qualify to receive saline solutions because of sheer military value. 2 airforce bases, 1 army base, airforce academy for officers, and NORAD. Seems to me the globalists may have a more surgical approach to their genocide. Hence 3 different jabs, and as I said possible placebos in certain regions?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: “I’m actually been talking to a a whistleblower right now that’s yet to be named, who’s an insider at Pfizer, who called and was crying and said that 45,000 number I have documentation that and I haven’t seen it yet, so at this point in time, it’s still hearsay, that I’ve got documentation that that number is closer to 200,000 people that have died within a week or less of getting one of the shots.”
Interesting comment on the above video: They MUST have geographically distributed placebos based on city and or region. It’s all I can think. Pure hypothesis on my part. But here in Colorado Springs, Colorado everyone who’s been jabbed that I know has had zero side effects or issues of any kind. I think my region would qualify to receive saline solutions because of sheer military value. 2 airforce bases, 1 army base, airforce academy for officers, and NORAD. Seems to me the globalists may have a more surgical approach to their genocide. Hence 3 different jabs, and as I said possible placebos in certain regions?
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