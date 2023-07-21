Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Happy Stinky Vinky Day this Friday July 21st. Cannabis Jimmy announces the addition of Stinkey Vinky to our expansive cannabis gardens in Medellin, Colombia. We are legal growers of exotic cannabis
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
166 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

We have just made a big order with Green House Seed Co from Amsterdam.  We love their seeds and have grown several crops using these seeds.  What I like is their seed quality is excellent and we plant the Cannabis Cup winners for our guests on our Cannabis Tours.  Strains like Jake Herrer, White Widow, White Rhino, Train Wreck, Great White Shark and more.  www. cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com

Come on down for a tour !

Keywords
cannabisstinkyvinky

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket