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LIVE Purging Patriots from the Military THE PROOF - Military Whistleblowers Come Forward
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22 views • January 13, 2022
from Truth For Health Foundation.
This press conference will reveal the horrific extent to which the US military has violated our service members’ medical and religious rights—as well as their human dignity. You will not want to miss these serious allegations.
It will be moderated by Dr. Elizabeth Vliet of Truth for Health Foundation and feature exclusive whistleblower testimony. Courageous service members will show how military leaders have denied legitimate medical and religious exemptions to the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, hazed and shamed the unvaccinated, denied medical treatment to un-jabbed members infected with COVID, and covered up injuries and deaths purportedly linked to the vaccines.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsg15w-live-purging-patriots-from-the-military-the-proof.html
This press conference will reveal the horrific extent to which the US military has violated our service members’ medical and religious rights—as well as their human dignity. You will not want to miss these serious allegations.
It will be moderated by Dr. Elizabeth Vliet of Truth for Health Foundation and feature exclusive whistleblower testimony. Courageous service members will show how military leaders have denied legitimate medical and religious exemptions to the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, hazed and shamed the unvaccinated, denied medical treatment to un-jabbed members infected with COVID, and covered up injuries and deaths purportedly linked to the vaccines.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsg15w-live-purging-patriots-from-the-military-the-proof.html
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