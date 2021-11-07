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EPIM - THE STAR AND THE CRESENT MOON EMERGE TOGETHER
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43 views • November 07, 2021
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Afghan Taliban delegation in Tianjin
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THE SOURCES OF THIS VIDEO ARE
The Overcoming Church | Chris Reed | Joni Table Talk | Joni Lamb
https://youtu.be/CYpYybzpgZk
https://www.facebook.com/ChrisReedMinistries/about
https://www.revivalcenterperu.com/contact
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Afghan Taliban delegation in Tianjin
https://youtu.be/CvZ7jJT3cg4
https://www.euronews.com/2021/10/20/russia-hosts-taliban-officials-for-high-profile-afghanistan-talks
YOU FIND THIS CHANNEL AT THE FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS
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