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UFO on Rosh Hashana!
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131 views • September 20, 2020
UFO Over Edmonton on Rosh Hashana! Angelic beings? Enochian watchers? Man-made UFOs for Project Blue Beam? Space Force readying for civil war in space with globalists? You be the judge. These highly-detailed photos were captured September 18, 2020, east of Edmonton AB Canada. Subscribe today! (This video was captured and rendered in 1080HD. However, all video platforms - including Brighteon - render down to 720 for storage purposes. On all Sky Watcher News Channel videos there is original 1080HD capture.)
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