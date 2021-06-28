X22 Report: Ep. 2512b - Trump Is 100% Insulated, Expect Fireworks, Justice Is Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [DS] is panicking they are preparing a [FF]. They have set the narrative that the Trump supporters will become violent because the plan failed. This is a setup.
Trump just shot off the signal flare, during his rally he let everyone know what the [DS] has done to keep their power. Remember Trump is 100% insulated, fireworks are coming, see something say something, justice is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.