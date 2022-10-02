Create New Account
Blaze TV: Debunking Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage | Stu Does America
GalacticStorm
Glenn Beck on Stu Does American. Russia has been rumored to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipeline. In @Glenn Beck's opinion, it doesn't yet make sense. With @BlazeTV's Stu Burguiere, Glenn debunks mainstream media theories and offers his own plausible ideas.


Source:  https://rumble.com/v1m24t9-debunking-nord-stream-pipeline-sabotage.html 

sabotagerussiaglenn beckblaze tvnord stream pipelinestu does america

