Blaze TV: Debunking Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage | Stu Does America

Glenn Beck on Stu Does American. Russia has been rumored to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipeline. In @Glenn Beck's opinion, it doesn't yet make sense. With @BlazeTV's Stu Burguiere, Glenn debunks mainstream media theories and offers his own plausible ideas.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1m24t9-debunking-nord-stream-pipeline-sabotage.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.