6/17/26 TRUMP: "I STOPPED NUCLEAR HOLOCAUST" ISRA/EL, DIALOG/THIEL, PULTE/MCDONALD/CB PAIN!!

6/17/26 President Trump Dominated the G7 & Cartel Babylon, signing the Iran Deal in Versailles, France, tonight, winning a massive Battle in the War Vs the Globalists & smacking down/exposing Israel's roll in undermining the USA & Middle East peace/prosperity! Meanwhile, Peter Thiel's technocratic elite secret society, DIALOG, has been exposed! With their next retreat upcoming in August outside Dublin, Ireland, Dialog operates as an elitist technocrat breakaway elite Cabal, planning a technocratic prison planet for humanity. Hopefully, Trump just foiled their pre-emptive nucear Armageddon! Pray and Take Action! We ARE FREE!





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