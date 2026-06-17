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6/17/26 TRUMP: "I STOPPED NUCLEAR HOLOCAUST" ISRA/EL, DIALOG/THIEL, PULTE/MCDONALD/CB PAIN!!
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6/17/26 President Trump Dominated the G7 & Cartel Babylon, signing the Iran Deal in Versailles, France, tonight, winning a massive Battle in the War Vs the Globalists & smacking down/exposing Israel's roll in undermining the USA & Middle East peace/prosperity! Meanwhile, Peter Thiel's technocratic elite secret society, DIALOG, has been exposed! With their next retreat upcoming in August outside Dublin, Ireland, Dialog operates as an elitist technocrat breakaway elite Cabal, planning a technocratic prison planet for humanity. Hopefully, Trump just foiled their pre-emptive nucear Armageddon! Pray and Take Action! We ARE FREE!


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President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


Watch The Fraud Fighter Summit Here!

https://rumble.com/v7bdpfo-fraud-fighter-summit.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


Jim McDonald, Trump's SDNY US Atty nominee critical in coming international election crimes espionage case!

https://cryptobriefing.com/trump-nominates-mcdonald-sdny-attorney/


Leak Exposes Members of Peter Thiel’s Secretive ‘Dialog’ Society

https://www.wired.com/story/leak-exposes-members-of-peter-thiels-secretive-dialog-society/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7bgb4e-61726.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


A Great Awakening trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4-rMC88ylQ


NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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