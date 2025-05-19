BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CDC was sending out contaminated nasal swabs to make people sick, says David Martin, PhD
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9991 followers
7
375 views • 14 hours ago

"People weren't getting sick of… COVID before they started doing nasal swab tests."

"And if you remember the spring of 2020, the CDC… was sending out contaminated tests... contaminated swabs, and they admitted it."

"Well, guess what a contaminated swab is?"

"That's actually you're putting the pathogen into a person."

"You called it a test, but it wasn't a test."

"It was the distribution of the lethal agent into the population."

"In 2015, DARPA funded a company that made toxin-laden nasal swabs."

"They actually funded a company to put toxins onto nasal swabs for the purpose of distributing biological weapons."

[The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is a research and development agency of the United States Department of Defense.]

David Martin, PhD interviewed by John Stockton & Ken Ruettgers on “The Ultimate Assist” | March 26, 2025.

The full 1:26 hour interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6r763g-15-unmasking-the-covid-pandemic-with-dr.-david-e.martin..html

Mirrored - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

cdcdarpadr david martin phdcontaminated nasal swabs
