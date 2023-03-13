Current Ongoing Treatment Must Follow Diagnosis in Social Security Disability

When we have a terrible diagnosis that causes us much pain, grief, limitation and the loss of our occupation, we can't imagine that the SSA won't award us on a Social Security Disability claim or an Supplemental Security Claim. But it goes deeper, and in fact, follows the Sequential Evaluation Process the law requires. Take a watch/listen to learn what you need to do NOW, aside from presenting a diagnosis.

Visit us at http://joydisability.com



All videos and comments are general information only and are not legal advice on your own matter. You must retain me or another attorney for specific legal advice for your and your situation.





