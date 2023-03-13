Create New Account
Current Ongoing Treatment Must Follow Diagnosis in Social Security Disability
When we have a terrible diagnosis that causes us much pain, grief, limitation and the loss of our  occupation, we can't imagine that the SSA won't award us on a Social Security Disability claim or an Supplemental Security Claim.  But it goes deeper, and in fact, follows the Sequential Evaluation Process the law requires.  Take a watch/listen to learn what you need to do NOW, aside from presenting a diagnosis.

Visit us at http://joydisability.com

All videos and comments are general information only and are not legal advice on your own matter. You must retain me or another attorney for specific legal advice for your and your situation.


diagnosismedical treatmentsocial security disabilitysequential evaluation process

