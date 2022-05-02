Miles Guo: G-series’s big impact on the global economic field is out of my expectation, especially the Himalaya Exchange, Himalaya Coin and Himalaya Pay, GETTR and GNEWS

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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: My fifth recent feeling is that the G-series’s big impact on the global economic field is out of my expectation, especially the Himalaya Exchange, Himalaya Coin and Himalaya Pay, GETTR and GNEWS, all of which are deemed as international strategies and are associated with the fate of mankind