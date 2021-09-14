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Strange Dream #2: Which side of the door, again? [Oct 14, 2011]
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1 view • September 14, 2021
I can still hear him as he was dragging me...
"Watching fascist videos before you sleep?
If only a normal schedule you could keep.
Another among the YouTube-induced dreams?
I bet you're sick of all these dastardly memes!"
~Dreamt on the lovely morning of 10/5/2011. Yes, the principal spoke to me in pseudo-iambic pentameter. Haters be hatin'.
"Watching fascist videos before you sleep?
If only a normal schedule you could keep.
Another among the YouTube-induced dreams?
I bet you're sick of all these dastardly memes!"
~Dreamt on the lovely morning of 10/5/2011. Yes, the principal spoke to me in pseudo-iambic pentameter. Haters be hatin'.
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