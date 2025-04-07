Uniting under Natural Law. A conversation with Henna Maria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it possible to implement Natural Law in everyday life? In particular, is it possible in a society like ours, which is built on lies and violence? How can we survive the coming phase of upheaval and prepare for the time “after”? - A conversation with someone who is taking concrete steps.
Links:
• The Tribe:
◦ Kotiinpaluu - https://www.kotiinpaluuheimo.com
◦ the 9 values - https://bannbrecher.de/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/kotiinpaluuheimo-english.pdf
• Henna Maria:
◦ Web - https://hennamaria.community
◦ Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
◦ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria222
◦ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria222
◦ Healing Practice - https://www.wistinorigins.com
◦ Dawn Of Peace - http://dawnofpeace.org
◦ Police For Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org
◦ Save Our Food - https://saveourfood.net
Bannbrecher & Dammbrecher is a German-language weekly podcast series, exploring the origins of the great crisis of humanity, which is a crisis in consciousness.
The podcast is available from various platforms. Check the website for addresses.
Visit our English video channels
Spellbreaker -- https://odysee.com/@Spellbreaker:6
Essential Testimonies -- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xelzbrod/