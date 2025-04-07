BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uniting under Natural Law. A conversation with Henna Maria
Bannbrecher & Dammbrecher
Bannbrecher & Dammbrecher
63 views • 3 weeks ago

Is it possible to implement Natural Law in everyday life? In particular, is it possible in a society like ours, which is built on lies and violence? How can we survive the coming phase of upheaval and prepare for the time “after”? - A conversation with someone who is taking concrete steps.

Links:

    • The Tribe:

        ◦ Kotiinpaluu - https://www.kotiinpaluuheimo.com

        ◦ the 9 values - https://bannbrecher.de/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/kotiinpaluuheimo-english.pdf

    • Henna Maria:

        ◦ Web - https://hennamaria.community

        ◦ Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22

        ◦ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria222

        ◦ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria222

        ◦ Healing Practice - https://www.wistinorigins.com

        ◦ Dawn Of Peace - http://dawnofpeace.org

        ◦ Police For Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org

        ◦ Save Our Food - https://saveourfood.net


Bannbrecher & Dammbrecher is a German-language weekly podcast series, exploring the origins of the great crisis of humanity, which is a crisis in consciousness.

The podcast is available from various platforms. Check the website for addresses.

https://bannbrecher.de

Visit our English video channels

Spellbreaker -- https://odysee.com/@Spellbreaker:6

Essential Testimonies -- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xelzbrod/

Keywords
natural lawfinlandtribescollaborationsuomicommunitiesobjective moralityhenna mariaparallel societysociocracynetwork statekotiinpaluuheimoself organisation
