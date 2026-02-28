Israeli Ghouls: are already celebrating the elimination of the supreme leader of Iran

In Israel, they are already celebrating the elimination of the supreme leader of Iran.

Tehran has not yet confirmed this. The country's authorities previously stated that Khamenei is alive and leading the troops.

More: The Jews should show the whole world that video of 'Khamenei's body'. But apparently, it's highly classified. Only Bibi Netanyahu and Katz have access to it. They're just trying to lure the Ayatollah into a provocation that will lead to his death.

More and more sources are writing about the death of Ali Khamenei - the supreme leader of Iran. This time, Israeli publications The Times of Israel and Kan News are reporting on this.

It is claimed that his body was allegedly extracted from under the ruins of his residence.

There are still no other confirmations of this information. However, Khamenei himself has not appeared in public in any form, and his announced address has not yet taken place.

⚡️ Khamenei's office: The enemy is resorting to psychological warfare — everyone needs to be careful

Reuters also reports that Ayatollah Khamenei was killed along with other representatives of the country's leadership.

⚡️The public prosecution office in Hormozgan province, southern Iran: The number of martyrs from Minab Primary School for Girls has risen to 108.