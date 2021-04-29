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Vaccidents or Vaxidents?
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188 views • April 29, 2021
"Allegedly", there are motor vehicle accidents that may be caused by the vaccination.
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Referenced sites:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-28-vaccidents-now-wrecking-roadways-with-stroked-out-vaccine-takers.html
https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/04/vaccidents-now-wrecking-roadways-with-stroked-out-vaccine-takers-who-lose-brain-function-behind-the-wheel/
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=171076
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=171086
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html
https://www.cnet.com/health/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-what-we-know-so-far/
https://www.cnet.com/health/covid-19-vaccine-blood-clots-should-you-be-concerned/
❱❱❱ SUBSCRIBE
- TWITTER - https://twitter.com/PrepperLocal
- INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/localprepper/
- TIKTOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@contactlocalprepper
- PINTEREST - https://www.pinterest.com/contactlocalprepper
- FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/ThatLocalPrepper
- YOUTUBE (Short link) - https://tinyurl.com/LocalPrepper
- BRIGHTEON - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/localprepper
- Prepper Survival Outdoor Adventure Super Duper Club https://www.facebook.com/groups/476145147139427
❱❱❱ BUSINESS INQUIRIES - [email protected]
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s).
❱❱❱ SUPPORT THE CHANNEL: Coming Soon™
#PREPPER #SURVIVAL #COVID #HOMESTEAD #PREPPER #PREPARDNESS #GROWYOURFOOD #OFFGRID #DOOMSDAY #WROL #COLLAPSE #DOOMSDAYPREPPERS
Referenced sites:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-28-vaccidents-now-wrecking-roadways-with-stroked-out-vaccine-takers.html
https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/04/vaccidents-now-wrecking-roadways-with-stroked-out-vaccine-takers-who-lose-brain-function-behind-the-wheel/
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=171076
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=171086
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html
https://www.cnet.com/health/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-what-we-know-so-far/
https://www.cnet.com/health/covid-19-vaccine-blood-clots-should-you-be-concerned/
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