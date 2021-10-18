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JESSICA ROSE PRESENTATION OF VAERS DATA TO THE WORLD COUNSEL FOR HEALTH
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191 views • October 18, 2021
Presentation of VAERS data to the World Council for Health on October 11, 2021. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/
Please go to:
https://ipaknowledge.org/joshua-kuntz-research-fellowship.php
Also, if you want to know more about me or my work, please visit my website:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app (Jessica Rose)
Please go to:
https://ipaknowledge.org/joshua-kuntz-research-fellowship.php
Also, if you want to know more about me or my work, please visit my website:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app (Jessica Rose)
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