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LYME SPIROCHETES - THE ROOT CAUSE OF NUMEROUS DISEASES | True Pathfinder
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225 views • September 09, 2021
In this video we take an in-depth look at Lyme spirochetes, the cause of many chronic conditions, that affect millions around the world. Explore with us what Lyme spirochetes are, the conditions they cause, the symptoms and, of course, how to address these debilitating conditions holistically, plus much, much more.
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#health #holistichealth #lymedisease #relapsingfever #borreliosis #spirochetes #lyme #chronicdiseases #holistictherapy #chronicdiseasecauses #chronicdiseasetherapy #chronicdiseasesolutions
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #lymedisease #relapsingfever #borreliosis #spirochetes #lyme #chronicdiseases #holistictherapy #chronicdiseasecauses #chronicdiseasetherapy #chronicdiseasesolutions
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