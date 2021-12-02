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Women Can Matter? Part 2 Suzanna and Jael
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44 views • December 02, 2021
In this video we read part of the stories of Jael and Suzanna. How Yahweh came to the aid of Suzanna, and how he used Jael to take out an enemy.
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