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Cruise and coastal defense missiles launch shown in new Russian MoD release
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110 views • March 28, 2022
RT.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published new footage showing a Russian Navy ship striking Ukrainian military facilities with Kalibr cruise missiles, and of missile launches from the Bastion-P coastal defense system, targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy8qd7-cruise-and-coastal-defense-missiles-launch-shown-in-new-russian-mod-release.html
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published new footage showing a Russian Navy ship striking Ukrainian military facilities with Kalibr cruise missiles, and of missile launches from the Bastion-P coastal defense system, targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy8qd7-cruise-and-coastal-defense-missiles-launch-shown-in-new-russian-mod-release.html
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