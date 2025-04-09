Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 9 April 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one air assault brigade, one coastal defence brigade, two assault regiments of the AFU, and four territorial defence brigades close to Krasnopolye, Petrushevka, Stepok, Turya, Okop, Ugroyedy, Miropolskoye, and Prokhody (Sumy region).

📍 In Kharkov direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, two motorised infantry brigades, one air defence regiment of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade close to Petrovka, Kovali, Volchansk, Zolochev (Kharkov region), and Kharkov.

▪️The AFU losses were up to 120 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle, two motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and one electronic warfare station.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line. Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Kirovsk, Yampol (DPR), Dvurechanskoye (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

▪️The AFU losses were more than 200 troops, one Polish-made Dzik armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and four artillery guns, including three Western-made ones. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Grigorovka, Tarasovka, Zarya, Pleshcheyevka, and Kleban-Byk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 300 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and two electronic warfare stations. One materiel depot was destroyed.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops launched attacks on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one jaeger brigade, two UAV brigades, one assault regiment, one UAV regiment, and one marine brigade near Lenina, Kotlino, Zeleny Kut, Yelizavetovka, Zverevo, Kotlyarovka, Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Bogdanovka, Muravka, Novosergeyevka, and Petrovskogo (DPR).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 435 troops, four motor vehicles, four artillery guns as well as U.S.-made: one M113 armoured personnel carrier, two HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, and one MaxxPro armoured vehicle.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, and one jaeger brigade of the AFU near Shevchenko, Otradnoye, Poddubnoye, Bogatyr, and Karla Marksa (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 150 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, two field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

📍 The Dnepr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of one mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Ponyatovka, Dneprovskoye (Kherson region), Novopavlovka, Kamenskoye, and Blagoveshchenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️The AFU losses were over 90 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, three artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, one counter-battery radar station, and two ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged an operational-tactical missile manufacture enterprise, production plants for unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage areas as well as clusters of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas.





🎯 Air defence systems shot down six U.S.-made JDAM guided bombs and 333 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 158 drones out of the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️ 660 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 50,612 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,739 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,534 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 23,395 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 33,827 units of special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry