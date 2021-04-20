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Italian doctor calls for a second Nuremberg trial
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61 views • April 20, 2021
Italian doctors speaks out againt forced vaccinations, the vaccine pass proposed by criminal Draghi and his 'team' of corrupt 'public officials ' and the criminal establishment running this scamdemic in Italy.
The so called epidemic is over and no one seems to take note of it.
On the contrary the establishment is pushing forward the agenda and has increased its pace.
He says, and I can't tell you how much I agree with him on that, the TIME IS NOW to say NO. If we wait, it will be too late.
The so called epidemic is over and no one seems to take note of it.
On the contrary the establishment is pushing forward the agenda and has increased its pace.
He says, and I can't tell you how much I agree with him on that, the TIME IS NOW to say NO. If we wait, it will be too late.
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