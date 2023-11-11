They Took Away Your Freedom of Speech - Now Freedom of Scrolling is Gone As Well

Create New Account
Faniman20
122 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

Israeli Arabs getting imprisoned for scrolling on twitter - New Law Nov 8 2023. Article in comments.
Keywords
freedomtotalitarianismspeachscroll

