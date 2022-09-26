UNIVERSITY STUDENT "DIES OF JOY" AFTER HEARING HE'D PASSED HIS EXAMS (TOTALLY NOT VAXX-RELATED) 💉💉💉

126 views • September 26, 2022

You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/

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