UNIVERSITY STUDENT "DIES OF JOY" AFTER HEARING HE'D PASSED HIS EXAMS (TOTALLY NOT VAXX-RELATED) 💉💉💉

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💉💉💉 "Safe and effective" 💉💉💉
Video sourced from The Irish Git on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mickbraz1
You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/
UK's Yellow Card Scheme - Vaccine injury/death reporting system: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mr. K F - Never Give Up
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/