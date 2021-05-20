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'What is the Mark of the Beast?
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163 views • May 20, 2021
I have been a Christian for 47 years. After learning that the Catholic church changed the Sabbath from the 7th day of the week to the 1st day of the week in the 4th century to appease paganism, I no longer observe Sunday, the day of SUN worship as the Sabbath. I certainly do not want to break any of the Ten Commandments and that includes the 4th Commandment. As far as the Mark of the Beast as breaking God's 4th Commandment, we shall see!
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