October 10, 2023 Major World Update - Iran Moves into Golan - THERE'S NO-THING DIVINE ABOUT THIS PEOPLE! IT'S SIMPLY THE LONG AGO PLANNED GLOBALIST WW3 SCRIPT BEING CARRIED OUT BY OURSELVES
180 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Keywords
iranisraelgog and magoggolanglobalist ww3 scriptwwiii scriptend times of the counterfeit globalist fiat currency scam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos