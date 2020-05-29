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The Healthy Truth with Dr. Andy Kaufman (https://bit.ly/drandyytchannel) During this time where we’re all being tested on every level. I wanted to know how to prepare myself and you boos on what we can physically do to keep our bodies strong. In my search for answers, I learned more than I had ever hoped for and am confident in my body which I have cared for and will continue to care for by taking accountability. I have also been mistreating it through sheer ignorance and I want to turn that around and be as self sufficient as possible and through knowledge.
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