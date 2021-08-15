BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Christiane Northrup gives new details on covid vaccine shedding / transmission, especially among women
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
836 followers
Follow
10
Share
Report
659 views • August 15, 2021
Dr. Christiane Northrup discusses coronavirus vaccine shedding and transmission

Interviewed by Mike Adams, New York Times bestselling author Dr. Christiane Northrup talked about the thousands of cases of women having menstrual irregularities and girls bleeding after spending time in the company of people injected with coronavirus (COVID-19)
vaccines. She then mentioned that a Pfizer document for study participants during the development of its mRNA vaccine said no male should be impregnating someone and no female should get pregnant for seven weeks after receiving the shot because to avoid skin contact or
contact with sexual fluids. According to Northrup, that statement on page 67 of the Pfizer document implied that Big Pharma companies knew something about the dangers of having vaccine components being
discharged by vaccinated people – a process known as vaccine shedding.

Northrup also talked about the increasing number of autism in the country and the brainwashing done by doctors to condition the mind of parents so that when their children got injured following vaccination, they will blame anything but the vaccine.

The same playbook is used during this pandemic, she said. If a person dies after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, doctors and Big Pharma will just call it a coincidence. Northrup went on to call Big Pharma companies serial felons.

source:
https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy