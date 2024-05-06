Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LANGUAGE Of (ANGLES - Play on ANGELS ) "Do You Speak ENG-Lish"? BEYOND COMPREHENSION-L.O.A. PART 2.(MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)
channel image
GettheTruth1000
223 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

no etymological connection between the words “Angle” and “angel” … but according to Bede, St Gregory the Great once made a punning connection between the two on encountering some English slaves in the Roman slave market. (Upon being told that they were Angles, he said “Not Angles, but angels”; This is where the RUBBER BURNS UP On The ROAD ....MUST WATCH

Keywords
jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket