Ella Harrison: A Witches’ Home Protection Ritual for Beginner and Advanced Witches

moon water recipe: simply take clean water and leave it in a glass bowl in the full moon for a night (windowsill or if directly with a lid of some sort) - the intention to make moon water is important here too
protection oil recipe: olive oil (or almond/other alternative of preference)
favourite protective herbal allies or essential oils such as: apple (seeds), bay, black pepper, blackberry, cedar, dragon’s blood, frankincense
let sit for a full moon cycle to infuse
you may add any other ingredient of personal correspondence or importance too
