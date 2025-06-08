Black Sea

Units of the Black Sea Fleet, the Naval Special Operations Detachment "Espanola" and the "Hateful Eight" carried out special tasks in the area of gas production platforms in the interests of the defense of the Crimean Peninsula.

Well-organized special actions allowed precise strikes by the Ovod marine drones from a long distance to destroy enemy targets on the platforms and carry out other special tasks on the water. The enemy already knows what it unexpectedly lost.

✨Apparently, the work of our forces at sea is causing concern to the enemy, the enemy is starting to get nervous.

We will further analyze the targets destroyed on the platforms.

