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New Study Reveals Eating Chicken Linked to Cancer. Ellen White Prophesied This Over 100 Years Ago
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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WHITE FRIGHT Eating chicken linked to cancer as major study connects white meat to the disease for the first time. CHICKEN has been linked to a higher risk of getting cancer for the first time, it has been reported.

Britons consume around 1.3bn chickens every year and poultry has widely been regarded as a healthy alternative to red meat. A new study out of England finds people who eat chicken are at an increased risk of developing cancer.

Researchers looked at the eating habits of nearly 500,000 middle-aged British people over an eight year period,the Daily Mail reported.

Researchers from Oxford University found nearly 23,000 developed cancer.

Study finds eating chicken linked to higher cancer risk.

The liability to take disease is increased tenfold by meat eating.409 CCh 229.3.

From the light God has given me, the prevalence of cancer and tumors is largely due to gross living on dead flesh.410 CCh 229.5.

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