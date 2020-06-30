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The Truth That Is Being Hidden From The Gospel Of Yeshua.
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73 views • June 30, 2020
Lets take a closer look into what Yeshua taught. In this second video in the series of the teachings of Yeshua we will go deeper into what the Gospel of the Kingdom is. This is critical to the narrow path and to help us understand the Will of our Father through what Yeshua taught.
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