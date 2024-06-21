Why Stop Taking Iron? Iron and CANCER? Morley Robbins

"There are nine [9] different forms of iron added to the U.S. food system. Nine different forms. All nine have been proven to CAUSE CANCER." ~ Morley Robbins

"People don't know that iron is involved in every facet of INFLAMMATION. Parasites thrive on an IRON BUFFET.... ~ Morley Robbins

Iron = Premature Aging and Disease.

Bio-available copper drives your energy production.

"Copper is the only metal on the planet that can activate oxygen and turn it into water." ~ Morley Robbins

FULL PRESENTATION: Scientist And Health Expert Morley Robbins Shares Everything You Should Know About Health But Probably Don’t (And What You Can Do)(Ep. 341). The Deep Wealth Podcast with Jeffrey Feldberg.

https://therootcauseprotocol.com/the-deep-wealth-podcast-06102024/

Morley Robbins: Welcome to Wellness at www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com

The Root Cause Protocol STOPS:

"STOP Taking iron supplements, iron fortified foods, anything with ‘added iron’.

"STOP Taking vitamin D3 supplements or ANY foods fortified with vitamin D.

"STOP Taking calcium supplements.

"STOP Taking zinc supplements.

"STOP Taking molybdenum supplements.

"STOP Taking one-a-day multivitamins, prenatals, etc.

"STOP Taking B vitamins from a bottle (get them from food!)

"STOP Using synthetic forms of ascorbate/ascorbic acid and citrate/citric acid

"STOP Using high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and artificial sweeteners. They cause metabolic syndrome.

"STOP Using industrialized omega-6 oils (e.g. soybean oil, canola oil, etc.). They cause cancer.

"STOP Using fluoride (e.g. in toothpaste, water, etc.) Fluoride is a neurotoxin.

"STOP Using colloidal silver as an antibiotic (Nano-Silver is ok)

"STOP Eating low-fat, high-carb, processed, refined foods.

"STOP Exposure to environmental toxins, including unchecked blue light exposure and EMFs from electronic devices.

More at Rebalance Your Metabolism:

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCopperIron.html



