How Divorce & Addiction Led Me To Jesus

How Divorce and Addiction Led Me to Jesus

Savannah Burch - Part 1

Ministry: Senza Vergogna

(Without Shame)

Savannah grew up in a time when the internet was introduced, with all the things teens have access to. She ended up seeing images no young woman should have ever had access to. This led to other things.

All led her on a path that ended her marriage, but ultimately led her to Jesus.

Listen to my interview with this amazing woman

who is now a missionary in Italy,

teaching other women about Biblical Sexuality.

Her voice is strong, because she knows where wrong choices lead you. Support her ministry, so she can stay as long as God needs her there.

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Rina Lynn, Total Freedom, Healing Hurting People, Spiritual Warfare, Savannah Bruch, Senza Vergogna, Without Shame, Divorce, Addiction, Italy, Biblical Sexuality