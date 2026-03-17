How Divorce & Addiction Led Me To Jesus

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How Divorce and Addiction Led Me to Jesus
Savannah Burch - Part 1
Ministry: Senza Vergogna
(Without Shame)
Savannah grew up in a time when the internet was introduced, with all the things teens have access to. She ended up seeing images no young woman should have ever had access to. This led to other things.
All led her on a path that ended her marriage, but ultimately led her to Jesus.
Listen to my interview with this amazing woman
who is now a missionary in Italy,
teaching other women about Biblical Sexuality.
Her voice is strong, because she knows where wrong choices lead you. Support her ministry, so she can stay as long as God needs her there.
My WEbsite is fixed!
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https://rinalynn.com
Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information
from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.
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Contact me: [email protected]
Donations @ www.rinalynn.com
Rina Lynn, Total Freedom, Healing Hurting People, Spiritual Warfare, Savannah Bruch, Senza Vergogna, Without Shame, Divorce, Addiction, Italy, Biblical Sexuality