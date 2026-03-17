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How Divorce & Addiction Led Me To Jesus
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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How Divorce and Addiction Led Me to Jesus

 Savannah Burch - Part 1

Ministry: Senza Vergogna

(Without Shame

 

Savannah grew up in a time when the internet was introduced, with all the things teens have access to. She ended up seeing images no young woman should have ever had access to. This led to other things.

All led her on a path that ended her marriage, but ultimately led her to Jesus.

 

Listen to my interview with this amazing woman

who is now a missionary in Italy,

teaching other women about Biblical Sexuality.

Her voice is strong, because she knows where wrong choices lead you. Support her ministry, so she can stay as long as God needs her there.

 

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Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information

 from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.


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Rina Lynn, Total Freedom, Healing Hurting People, Spiritual Warfare, Savannah Bruch, Senza Vergogna, Without Shame, Divorce, Addiction, Italy, Biblical Sexuality

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addictionspiritual warfaredivorceangelsitalypaganismdeath angelbiblical sexualityrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomsavannah bruchsenza vergognawithout shame
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy