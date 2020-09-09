BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The StrengthCast PowerShow: Featuring Your Best Shoulder Pump & Jungle Gym Cocktail Recipe | XTEND Mixology
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
51 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • September 09, 2020
We dive deep into shoulder training with our pals at BBcom and as many of you (adults) are not going out for socialization as much and even though we are all about fitness all of the time; we do understand responsible imbibing. Make your Jungle Gym Cocktail a little healthier with some help from Xtend.

Part one: We Stuck IFBB Pro Jeremy Dutra in the middle of nowhere and told him to create the best damn shoulder workout.
When we asked IFBB Pro and EVL sponsored athlete what kind of gym he needed, he told us, "Any gym works, I could use rocks." If you've seen other workouts by Jeremy Dutra, you know he's not one to stick to a rigid rep and set scheme. He is about to take you to school with a shoulder routine that will pump you up like no other.

Part two: Summertime calls for tough workouts and ample R&R. When you're ready to chill, skip the classic margarita and sip on this spicy, watermelon-inspired tequila cocktail.
► Try EVL Supplements: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/59BAL
► BodyFit Training Programs: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/kBPzN
► Try Watermelon Explosion XTEND®: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/eVxqj
► Shop XTEND Supplements: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/aaZ5Z
Keywords
supplementsfitnessbodybuildingarmsabsshouldersprogramsworkoutsshoulder workoutdeltoidsxtendfree fitness programsifbbbody fit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Zoey Sky
Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Iva Greene
How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

Edison Reed
That shimmering migraine aura could be your brain’s stroke warning light

That shimmering migraine aura could be your brain’s stroke warning light

Cassie B.
Kitchen Medicines and Lifestyle Habits: Strengthen Your Cold-Season Immunity

Kitchen Medicines and Lifestyle Habits: Strengthen Your Cold-Season Immunity

Coco Somers
Pomegranate extract, gut bacteria and the surprising source of skin elasticity

Pomegranate extract, gut bacteria and the surprising source of skin elasticity

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy