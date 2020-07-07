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Uploading 'Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Dr Greer CE5 UFOs Investigated ) - OT Chan Live#253
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39 views • July 07, 2020
#UFOS #CLOSEENCOUNTERSOFFIFTHKIND #DR.GREER #CE5 #ALIENS
Topics:
1) A look at most of the alleged UFO videos in Dr. Greers new
movie,
the best I can do with snaps of the used footage
but many of them we have already investigated and
analyzed over the last 3 years. as much of the material
hes obviously sources from his mate Secureteam10
Tyler Glockner and his sub-sources.. as he watches his alleged UFO material
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:
1) A look at most of the alleged UFO videos in Dr. Greers new
movie,
the best I can do with snaps of the used footage
but many of them we have already investigated and
analyzed over the last 3 years. as much of the material
hes obviously sources from his mate Secureteam10
Tyler Glockner and his sub-sources.. as he watches his alleged UFO material
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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