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2/11/2021 -- West Coast / California Earthquake watch issued -- Pacific seismic unrest obvious
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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390 views • February 12, 2021
A spread of seismic activity is taking place. The current unrest is spreading out and away from the multiple deep earthquake impact points (from Fiji to Japan to Indonesia).

The unrest has become quite obvious to even the casual observer with multiple M7.0+ earthquakes occurring in the past 30 days (in comparison to having none for months in 2020). Additionally there has been a spread of M6.0+ earthquake activity reaching from the M7.7 location (at Loyalty Islands) Westward to Sumatra Indonesia, and as far North as the Philippines.

We should expect M5.0 range activity to strike along the West Coast (California bay area most likely) due to the plate slow slipping (ETS) taking place from Vancouver Island to the California border (thousands of tremors in the past 10-12 days as the plate is shifting).

Central and Southern California should expect new swarms going as high as M4.9 near Salton Sea , as well as similar sized movement to strike the California / Nevada border near Mono Lake again.

The Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington, and Vancouver Island) is currently still slipping with thousands of tremors.. which means we must be vigilant about the possibility of M7.0+ activity to develop out in the ocean on perimeter boundary surrounding the JDF (Juan De Fuca). We must watch as long as the ETS is taking place up to a couple weeks AFTER IT STOPS (like 2012 for instance).

Overall, things are picking up internationally with the multiple M7.0+ earthquakes , as well as the West coast USA being overdue for M5.0+ release, the two things together have me on a bit of an edge . A slow slip can lead to a large quake above M6.0... and we are already looking for "regular" M5.0 range to come rolling out of the area moving. If anything more comes in from Alaska (or if the plate shifts more)... we may see something much bigger than normal.

Slow slips are the wild card.. we have to watch EVERY day on the slip to see if its coming to a halt, or if its carrying on moving.

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