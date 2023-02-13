Create New Account
Ricardo Delgado - VACCINES, GRAPHENE Oxide, NANOTECH and 5G
Published 18 hours ago |
WHAT GRAPHENE OXIDE AND NANOTECHNOLOGY HAVE TO DO WITH 5G – INTERVIEW WITH RICARDO DELGADO MARTIN (english translated) from La Quinta Columna

From KLA TV: Scientific research and reports of serious vaccine damages confirm the worrying findings of vaccine ingredients.

Interview with biostatistician Ricardo Delgado Martin about graphene oxide and nanotechnology in Covid vaccines: Who ordered these toxic substances to be included, and what do they have to do with 5G mobile technology? Do we now better understand the 2030 Agenda and the World Economic Forum plan? 

👉 La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ 
👉 Orwell City: https://www.orwell.city/ 

Source: https://rumble.com/v1aahw5-ricardo-delgado-graphene-oxide-nanotech-and-5g.html









pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

