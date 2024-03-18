Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IECV WWV #19 - Turning A Round Plate Frame Picture Frame On The Lathe For A Plate 11-17-2013
channel image
IEnjoyCreatingVideos
1 Subscribers
8 views
Published 21 hours ago

Here is a round plate frame / Picture frame i made back before i had my video camera so its just pictures of it in a slide show hope you enjoy friends...If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "👍👍👍 Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' 👀 See You In The Next Video...


#IECV #Woodworkingvideos #Woodenpictureframe #Woodenplateframe



Link To My YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My BiteChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

Link To My UGETube Channel: https://ugetube.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My CloutHub Channel: https://clouthub.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Reddit Channel: https://www.reddit.com/user/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

Link To My Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ienjoycreatingvideos

Keywords
turningwoodworkinglatheplateienjoycreatingvideosiecvwoodturningwood turninground plateround picture frame

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket