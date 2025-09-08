Reflecting on 14 years of full-time RV life - travel from Saratoga to Casper, Wy

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rv-life-rv-travel-nearly-14-years-of-full-time-travel/

Nearly 14 years "on the road" - full time RV travel - full time RV life! And... enroute from Saratoga Wyoming to Casper, I encountered a 50 year old Bruce Springsteen concert that sounded great... and brought back some amazing memories.

Also an opportunity to "geek out" over how much things have changed since 1975. In those days, the thought of anything more than static filled AM radio in the wilderness was a pipe-dream! Now... we have recordings that have made it to studios who broadcast everywhere via satellite!

Oh, and yeah, the drive was scenic and spectacular! Wyoming is an amazing place and I'm fortunate to spend as much time here as I like.





