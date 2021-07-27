© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Antifa Real ?
Follow
1
Share
Report
102 views • July 27, 2021
Is Antifa Real? FBI Director Chris Wray thinks they are an ideology, not an organization.
Source Links
FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/fbi-director-antifa-ideology-organization-73077727
Andy Ngo Twitter Feed
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo
Sen. Ron Johnson claims 'agencies are covering for the Bidens'
https://youtu.be/3WLmJ3a9soU?t=297
A Communist & Anarchist Movement That Explicitly Endorses Violence
https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/Antifa
DHS Records regarding the labeling of the group 'antifa' as a terrist organization
Pg 15
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/records_regarding_the_group_antifa.pdf
DHS Has ‘Overwhelming’ Intel That Portland Violence ‘Organized’ By ‘Violent Antifa Anarchists,’ Leaked Email Says
https://www.dailywire.com/news/dhs-has-overwhelming-intel-that-portland-violence-organized-by-violent-antifa-anarchists-leaked-email-says
Source Links
FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/fbi-director-antifa-ideology-organization-73077727
Andy Ngo Twitter Feed
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo
Sen. Ron Johnson claims 'agencies are covering for the Bidens'
https://youtu.be/3WLmJ3a9soU?t=297
A Communist & Anarchist Movement That Explicitly Endorses Violence
https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/Antifa
DHS Records regarding the labeling of the group 'antifa' as a terrist organization
Pg 15
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/records_regarding_the_group_antifa.pdf
DHS Has ‘Overwhelming’ Intel That Portland Violence ‘Organized’ By ‘Violent Antifa Anarchists,’ Leaked Email Says
https://www.dailywire.com/news/dhs-has-overwhelming-intel-that-portland-violence-organized-by-violent-antifa-anarchists-leaked-email-says
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.