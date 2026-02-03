The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 421 - Progressive Delusion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I want to examine the idea of “Progressive Christianity” and what it actually entails. This expression is very deceptive and is actually an OXYMORON because both words effectively cancel each other out. There is an inherent contradiction in both words when they are placed together. The expression doesn’t mean what it SEEMS to mean. Progressive embodies the idea of CHANGE or EVOLUTION and Christianity embodies the idea of INERTIA or ETERNAL CONSTANCY. Progressive Christianity cancels out the truth of the Spirit Filled Gospel because it implies that that Gospel Truth can be changed to something else and still retain original truth. This isn’t possible. God is NOT offering mankind a Progressive choice for salvation. The offer is as he has declared it and we accept or decline his command. No one can change the command because it issues from the highest authority; God. There is only ONE choice offered. The fact that we have a thousand different Gospel messages today illustrates that Christianity can NEVER be Progressive because the instant it does it negates the original and becomes something else. And that something else is NOT the original so it is unacceptable to the author of salvation; God.
