The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 421 - Progressive Delusion
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
3 days ago

In this video I want to examine the idea of “Progressive Christianity” and what it actually entails. This expression is very deceptive and is actually an OXYMORON because both words effectively cancel each other out. There is an inherent contradiction in both words when they are placed together. The expression doesn’t mean what it SEEMS to mean. Progressive embodies the idea of CHANGE or EVOLUTION and Christianity embodies the idea of INERTIA or ETERNAL CONSTANCY. Progressive Christianity cancels out the truth of the Spirit Filled Gospel because it implies that that Gospel Truth can be changed to something else and still retain original truth. This isn’t possible. God is NOT offering mankind a Progressive choice for salvation. The offer is as he has declared it and we accept or decline his command. No one can change the command because it issues from the highest authority; God. There is only ONE choice offered. The fact that we have a thousand different Gospel messages today illustrates that Christianity can NEVER be Progressive because the instant it does it negates the original and becomes something else. And that something else is NOT the original so it is unacceptable to the author of salvation; God.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 433 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
