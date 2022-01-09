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Former Sex Trafficked Survivor Annie Lobert Rescues Children on Las Vegas Strip
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94 views • January 09, 2022
Annie Lobert has a heart for rescuing kids sold into sex slavery. For over 13 years Annie experienced what it was like to be trafficked and since 2005, her ministry Hookers for Jesus has brought hope and healing to others. She exposes how politicians and Hollywood elites would buy her for sex and what it was like working for two different pimps. When Annie tried to escape, she was shot at and beaten. Learn first hand how easy it is for children to get trafficked in under 48 hours in America and how we can train our kids to watch for predators.


TAKEAWAYS

Trafficking occurs in every city in America

Undercover traffickers are in plain sight every day

The Pretty Woman myth Annie believed

Lead Hollywood actors contributed and participated


👊🏼 GET ANNIE’S RESOURCES AND JOIN THE FIGHT
Fallen: Out of the Sex Industry & Into the Arms of the Savior: https://bit.ly/FALLENCCM
Donate to Hookers for Jesus: https://hookersforjesus.net/donate/
Annie’s I Am Second video, Little Girl Lost: https://bit.ly/ANNIEIAM2ND

🔗 CONNECT WITH ANNIE LOBERT
Website: https://hookersforjesus.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/annielaurielobert
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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/annie-lobert-03935335/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hookers-for-jesus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annielobert/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hookersforjesus/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/annielobert
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hookersforjesus
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3GZoXV7
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/hookerforjesus
Podcast: https://hookersforjesus.net/pinkchair/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
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Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
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Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
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Keywords
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