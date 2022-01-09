Former Sex Trafficked Survivor Annie Lobert Rescues Children on Las Vegas Strip

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TAKEAWAYS
Trafficking occurs in every city in America
Undercover traffickers are in plain sight every day
The Pretty Woman myth Annie believed
Lead Hollywood actors contributed and participated
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