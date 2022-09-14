I LOVE AMERICA, WARTS & ALL

We The People REFUSE to comply with a TYRANICAL government. NO MAN ABOVE ANOTHER. We were born free and we will die free, according to God. We know right from wrong and will not be RULED. LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PERSUIT OF LIFE is ours, given by God. We are ruled by God, not Government. The laws of the universe align with the TEN COMMANDMENTS. GOD does not punish but Karma will reincarnate us to learn lessons we failed in other incarnations. LOVE, LIFE, AND RESPECT FOR OTHERS is our goal.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.