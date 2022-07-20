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Should SDA’s “Stay with the Ship?”
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
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102 views • July 20, 2022

Doug Batchelor left out a KEY VERSE (AGAIN) to preach something the Bible does not say. When will the dear SDA people finally decide following Jesus is far more important than following false prophets and wolves?


All links in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2022/07/13/should-sdas-stay-with-the-ship/ 


SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.


For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org.



Keywords
current eventscorruptionclimate changeeternal lifechristsalvationbible studytruthprophecy501c3sdamark of the beastend timesapostasy666false prophetstrinitydoctrineplaguesseventh day adventistsseal of godamazing factsdoug batchelorchanged statement of faithstay with the ship
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