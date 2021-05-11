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Jews are dancing as the mosque is on fire, Fire set at mosque on Ramadan
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182 views • May 11, 2021
A Jewish terrorist group one Freedom Fighters Turkish president erdogan yesterday called Israel a terrorist State he's referring to a goon he knows how they started they were a terrorist state irgun where a bunch of of Zionist Thugs who killed Arabs desert Awan he said we strongly condemned Israel's heinous attacks against our first Kabbalah out aqsa mosque which unfortunately take place every Ramadan is turkey will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances
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