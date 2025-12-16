BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian community at NY Times Square
3 days ago

Russian community at NY Times Square.

Adding:

Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporozhye regional head Balitsky reported.

According to him, artillery fire damaged a communications line between the open switchgear of the nuclear power plant and the thermal power station.

External power supply to the plant remains secured via a second line. All safety limits and operating conditions of the reactor units have not been violated. Radiation levels are normal.

Adding:

Berlin’s new surveillance law: security or a legalised break‑in?

Berlin has just crossed a line that, until recently, German politicians only pointed at in horror when talking about “authoritarian regimes.” The city parliament has amended (https://t.me/restinvestigate/2495) the General Security and Order Act (ASOG), giving police the power to secretly enter private homes to install state spyware, plus a full menu of digital tracking tools. Officially it’s about fighting terrorism and “serious crime” in the digital age.

Key point: under the new paragraphs 26a and 26b ASOG, Berlin police can conduct “source telecommunications surveillance” and covert online searches using state trojans. If remote installation doesn’t work, paragraph 26 allows undercover officers to physically and secretly enter homes to deploy malware on laptops or phones.

So yes, this is now a state‑sanctioned break‑in with a warrant and a USB stick. Add to that mass geodata requests, biometric trawling of social networks, bodycams in private flats, and AI trained on police databases, and Berlin starts to look less like a liberal capital and more like a beta-test site for a European surveillance state. The irony: while Germany blocks EU‑wide “chat control” in Brussels as unacceptable mass surveillance, Berlin quietly rolls out its own domestic version at home.

Recent News
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
U.S. approves $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, escalating tensions with China

U.S. approves $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, escalating tensions with China

Belle Carter
Dems sue Trump administration: A high-stakes legal clash over electric vehicle infrastructure &#8212; and separation of powers

Dems sue Trump administration: A high-stakes legal clash over electric vehicle infrastructure — and separation of powers

Willow Tohi
Ukrainian public trust in NATO plummets as poll reveals deep skepticism toward U.S.-led alliance

Ukrainian public trust in NATO plummets as poll reveals deep skepticism toward U.S.-led alliance

Patrick Lewis
