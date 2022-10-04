This Is How the Environment Changes Plastic

Is it really true that plastic will stay the same forever? 🛍️





Dr. Janice Brahney, an accomplished environmental researcher, breaks down what really happens to plastic when left exposed.



Dr. Janice explains that the longer plastic is exposed to the environment, its properties are more likely to undergo certain changes. 👈



However, one thing is for sure…



These changes will take a VERY long time to happen. ⏳



