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ThePatriotNurse: It's ALWAYS About Freedom. Don't Back Down
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40 views • September 14, 2021
Posted 11September2021:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the cancerous growth of the Federal government and its rogue status in defiance of the Constitution.
Convention of States: https://conventionofstates.com/
Vaccine Mandates, Slavery,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the cancerous growth of the Federal government and its rogue status in defiance of the Constitution.
Convention of States: https://conventionofstates.com/
Vaccine Mandates, Slavery,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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