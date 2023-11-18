The Lancet effectively Destroyed a Polish Krab self-propelled Artillery Mount - Big Boom at the End
75 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
The Lancet effectively destroyed a Polish Krab self-propelled artillery mount
Kherson direction. Watch until the end.
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos